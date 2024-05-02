Jasmine Williams faces a possible 960-year prison term if convicted in federal court.

Montgomery County woman accused defrauding FEMA out of $1.5M in bogus Hurricane Ida claims

The U.S. attorney's office says 33-year-old Jasmine Williams was indicted for wire and mail fraud.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County woman is accused of bilking $1.5 million from FEMA following Hurricane Ida in 2021.

Williams is accused of submitting fraudulent documents to FEMA on behalf of dozens of others in eastern Pennsylvania.

Those documents included fraudulent leases, letters from landlords, utility bills, earning statements and home repair estimates.

Williams faces a possible 960-year prison term if convicted in federal court.