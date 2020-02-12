AccuWeather: Let the warm-up begin

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds overnight. It's not as cold with a low of 41.

FRIDAY: High pressure is now setting up across the southern Appalachians and extends offshore into the southwest Atlantic. Around it a southwesterly flow of milder air will continue to push in warmer temperatures. We'll see abundant sunshine tomorrow, but a low level inversion (colder air stuck below warmer air aloft) will be in place limiting exactly how warm it can get. We are forecasting a high right around 61, but if we would have been able to break that inversion we'd have been even warmer!

SATURDAY: As we head into Saturday, a cold front approaches from the north, but just ahead of it we should make it to an unseasonably mild high of 64. This is a solid 10 degrees above average. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will fall Saturday night.

SUNDAY: As that frontal boundary tries to come back northward as a warm front, we'll see lots of clouds across the area to finish the weekend. With high pressure to our north across Maine and Nova Scotia we'll get a cooler easterly to northeasterly wind setting up as well. This will make for a much cooler day than Saturday with a high of 54. However, that is right where we should be for late November.

MONDAY: Clouds thicken with some showers possible as our cold front moves through. This doesn't look like a wash out, by any means, but it will be damp at times. The high is 59.

TUESDAY: Clouds break for sunshine. It's breezy and cooler with our high dropping to just 49.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds build back into the region with some rain possible in the afternoon. The high hits 55.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Morning clouds and rain will try to break for some afternoon sunshine, assuming our latest front doesn't take too much time departing our area. The high is a seasonable 59.

