AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, Windy Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mainly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower or sprinkle possible, although most of the area will remain dry. It's still mild with a high of 58. Winds may pick up during the afternoon and evening.
TONIGHT: The winds continue to rise through the evening and overnight with some areas seeing gusts as high as 35 and 45 mph. Clouds will break up overnight. The low is 43.
THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): The sun roars back, but it's windy and chilly. Temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 40s for the start of the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it will feel like the 30s thanks to strong winds gusting as high as 35 to 45 mph. By parade's end, the wind chills will be in the low 40s. Our afternoon high is 53 with winds gradually subsiding later in the afternoon and evening.
FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny Black Friday with sunrise temperatures near freezing and a chilly afternoon high of 47.
SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds with another chilly high of 43. Some rain arrives late at night which could mix with snow and even some ice, especially from areas near I-95 and on up into the NW suburbs.
SUNDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with periods of rain and mixed precipitation in the morning and rain after that. The high is a cool 45. Rain continues at night.
MONDAY: This is a brisk and chilly start to the work week with cloudy skies and some rain or snow showers possible, especially in the morning. Our high is just 42.
TUESDAY: Look for partly skies. It's brisk and colder with a high of just 41.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 44.
