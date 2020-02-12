PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today was the third day in a row of temperatures in the 50s for Philadelphia, with bright sunshine.
TONIGHT: Under moonlit skies, it's clear and chilly with a low of 32 in Philadelphia, mid 20s in some suburbs. Watch out for patchy black ice.
FRIDAY: Friday starts off bright, but clouds thicken late in the day. it's brisk and seasonable with a high of 47.
SATURDAY: Rain arrives before dawn. North and west of the city in will likely start as some wet snow and sleet, but that quickly changes to all rain. We dry out late in the day, with the high climbingto 52.
SUNDAY: Light rain and drizzle begins late in the morning hours and lasts until evening. The high hits 49.
MONDAY: Morning showers give way to clearing skies. The high: 54.
TUESDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a cooler high of 42.
WEDNESDAY: Its mostly cloudy with a high of 43. Some rain is possible at night.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun, with the chance of a shower. The high climbs to 52.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: More Sunshine Friday, A Rainy Weekend
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More