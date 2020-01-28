AccuWeather: More Sunshine Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with cold lows below freezing. In Philadelphia, we dip to 30. A few suburbs could drop into the mid 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixes with a few occasional clouds. The high slips to 42. It's still somewhat brisk.
THURSDAY: This is another largely sunny day, but colder with a high of just 38.
FRIDAY: Any morning sun will give way to increasing clouds ahead of our next approaching storm system. The high inches up to 45.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies. A coastal low approaching from the south may pass close enough to the coast to brush the region with some rain and snow. It may also remain off the coast, keeping us dry. The situation deserves watching. Either way, the high is around 45.
SUNDAY: Clouds hang around and there could be some rain or snow showers at times. The high is again around 44. A chilly breeze is part of the package, too.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and it's milder with a high around 52.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a milder high of 60 and perhaps some rain.
