PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning snow showers and flurries are giving way to a bright, but cold afternoon with a high of 42 and gusty winds making it feel like below freezing. Bundle up this afternoon. Winds will gust to between 25 and 35 mph.
TONIGHT: Skies clear, but it's still brisk and cold with a low of 26 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the low 20s.
THURSDAY: This is a mostly sunny day, but still brisk and chilly with high rebounding to 44.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected once again and the afternoon high will remain chilly at 43. It will still be somewhat breezy.
SATURDAY: Colder air sweeps back into the region for the weekend with morning sunshine giving way to more clouds in the afternoon. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 20s. The afternoon high is 34 with a blustery wind making it feel colder.
SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, but cold day with sunrise temperatures in the teens and low 20s and an afternoon high of just 37.
MONDAY: It remains cold with a high of 38. An approaching system will dish clouds back into the region and some models are suggesting some rain in the afternoon which could mix with some ice and snow during the afternoon or evening.
TUESDAY: This is a mainly cloudy day with a mix of rain, ice and snow possible, mainly in the morning, with much of the region looking at rain and areas to the north seeing some mixing. This is obviously a long way off and lots can chance, but Monday night into Tuesday morning is a time period to watch. The high hits 42.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a colder high of just 34.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Morning snow showers, windy and colder this afternoon
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News