AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight

TODAY: We have mostly cloudy skies, rising humidity and a few showers, especially later in the day. A late afternoon drenching thunderstorm can not be ruled out. The high is 80.TONIGHT: Isolated downpours are possible from spotty thunderstorms up until around midnight or so. Flash flooding is possible where storms set up. Avoid flooded areas. We largely dry out overnight. The low is 72.WEDNESDAY: This is a transition day. Clouds and a few lingering showers are likely in the morning with sun returning during the afternoon from west to east. We'll have a nice breeze and lowering humidity, too. The high is 84.THURSDAY: A strong area of high pressure builds in, bringing mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity with dew points in the 50s and a rather refreshing feel to things overall. The high reaches a pleasant 79.FRIDAY: This is another great day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Our high reaches 83.SATURDAY: Early sun gives way to a few more clouds during the afternoon, but overall, this is looking like another nice day. Look for a high around 84.SUNDAY: Sun rules for most of the day with more clouds rolling into the region in the late afternoon or at night. Humidity rises during the day. A late shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 86.MONDAY: The combination of summer time heat and humidity returns. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is a hot 90.TUESDAY: This also looks like a hot, sticky one with another afternoon or evening thunderstorm possible. The high is 90.-----