AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Still Chilly Today

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 26, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High pressure is still in control today and that means a good deal of sunshine most of the time. We also have lighter winds than yesterday and a chilly but seasonable high of 52.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds are light and it's cold again. We get a low of 34 in Philadelphia and the upper 20s in our cooler suburbs.

THURSDAY: Are you ready for some baseball? Mother Nature is a fan this year! Look for sun giving way to increasing clouds for the 3:05 p.m. Phillies Home Opener with a high of 60.

FRIDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine and we can't rule out a shower at times, especially north and west of I-95. At the same time, milder air rushes up from the south ahead of an approaching front and we get a high of 70.

SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sun and it's even milder ahead of an approaching front. The high is a warm 75. The Phillies play at 4 p.m.; it should be great weather for baseball. A shower or two is possible late at night as the front draws nearer.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible at times. The high dips to 61 and could tumble later in the day as a frontal boundary passes through. You'll want to bring some extra gear to the night time Phillies game, although the rain should be long gone by game time.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but so does cooler weather with our high holding at around 51. It will probably be a bit breezy.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with patchy clouds. The high is 55.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a milder high around 61.
