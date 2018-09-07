WEATHER

AccuWeather: Not As Hot, Spotty Downpours Today

Cecily Tynan with the Accuweather Forecast

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: It's mostly cloudy, warm and humid, but not nearly as hot. Some spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, some of which could produce isolated downpours. The high is 82.

TONIGHT: We have lots of clouds and some additional spotty showers and thunderstorms around, especially early in the evening. The low is a muggy 65.

SATURDAY: A passing cold front stalls nearby to our south, bringing us mostly cloudy skies and some showers (especially in the morning; afternoon showers may linger closer to the coast). Northern suburbs may stay dry and could even brighten during the afternoon. It's not as humid and a lot cooler with a high of just 72.

SUNDAY: Clouds remain dominant and a breeze coming in off the ocean ensures and even cooler afternoon. Rain may develop during the afternoon and evening. The high is just 70.

MONDAY: The warmth and humidity returns. Some thunderstorms are possible at times. The high inches up to 79.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with hazy sunshine. It's very humid again. A spotty thunderstorm is possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is 85.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A few more spotty showers and storms are possible, but most of the day is dry. The high reaches a sticky 87.

THURSDAY: We'll be watching the coast as Hurricane Florence approaches. Depending on the track and size of the tropical system, we could see some rain and wind. If the storm track is farther to sea, we're looking at clouds, some sun, a warm breeze and a warm, somewhat humid high of 83.

FRIDAY: It's rather cloudy with more rain possible, depending on the track of Florence. Look for a high around 83.

