Bryan Kohberger update: Defense claims prosecutors are withholding evidence in Idaho murders case

MOSCOW, Idaho (WPVI) -- Bryan Kohberger, the suspected killer in the Idaho college murders, is expected to be in court Thursday for another pretrial hearing.

This comes as Kohberger's defense team claims that prosecutors are withholding evidence in the case.

His lawyers plan to call experts who can testify to cell phone data that they claim would show the former Washington State PhD grad student was driving around at the time of the 2022 murders.

However, prosecutors say they have DNA that links Kohberger to the crimes, adding that they believe the cell phone data places him near the scene at the time of the brutal stabbings.

The court entered a not-guilty plea on Kohberger's behalf. The Pennsylvania Poconos native could face the death penalty if convicted.

No trial date has been set in this case.