Driver caught on video doing dangerous street stunts along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, May 23, 2024 1:20PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was caught on video performing dangerous street stunts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

Video shows a driver doing donuts as the vehicle dangerously circles the intersection of Kelly Drive and Sedgley Avenue around midnight Thursday.

People were standing in the roadway watching the stunt.

At one point a car nearly hits a minivan.

Skidmarks remain all over the intersection.

