AccuWeather: Rainy Thursday from Start to Finish

Meterologist Adam Joseph with the latest forecast from AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on March 20, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Spring officially begins this evening at 5:58pm when the sun's direct rays fall on the equator. As we head through spring the sun's direct rays will slowly migrate northward toward the Tropic of Cancer giving us increasing daylight and warming temps.
Unfortunately we are not talking about sunshine or warmth for the first full day of spring. An area of low pressure is developing in eastern North Carolina and that will lift northward along the coastal plain through the day Thursday into Friday. It will undergo rapid strengthening as it receives first one injection of energy tomorrow (phasing of the northern and southern jets) and then another on Friday night (extra from the northern jet).

TONIGHT: Clouds continue to build with some rain arriving from the south overnight. Light rain will be falling by the time our morning newscast starts at 4 a.m.. The low is 40.

THURSDAY: A light to steady rain will be falling for the morning rush. But, the rain will intensify later in the day, with the heaviest rain is from late morning into the evening rush. Rain tapers off Thursday night.
1 to 1.5" of total rain with ponding on roads and some street flooding.
At the coast a prolonged onshore flow tonight through the day tomorrow will lead to some minor coastal flooding and relatively benign wind gusts of 30mph. The high hits 50.

FRIDAY: Sunshine mixes with clouds. A few more sprinkles and showers are possible, especially in the afternoon. It's very windy, with 40 to 50mph gusts, and seasonably cool with a high of 52.

SATURDAY: We have abundant sunshine, but winds still gust 40 to 50mph, with a slightly cooler with a high of just 48.

SUNDAY: With the next system delayed, this looks like another mostly sunny day with a few patchy clouds around. We also see a surge of milder air with our high climbing to 60 degrees

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies as our next frontal boundary arrives. Some showers are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is a mild 62.

TUESDAY: Some sunshine returns, but its windy and dramatically cooler with a high of just 44.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, some showers and our high bumping back up to about 49.

