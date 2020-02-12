AccuWeather: Seasonable Today, Soaking Rain Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A few showers are possible this morning, mainly in northern suburbs. After that, clouds likely dominate our skies with a some sunny breaks possible later in the day. The high is 66.
TONIGHT: We have mostly cloudy skies with rain developing overnight. The low is a relatively mild 54.
THURSDAY: The remnants of Hurricane Zeta arrive with rain gradually building through the morning and a soaking rain dominating parts of the afternoon. Street flooding is an issue and look out for those wet leaves on the roads. Our high is 56. Rain tapers a bit at night, but doesn't completely shut-off.
FRIDAY: An second area of low pressure develops and that means more rain for Friday morning. The 2-day total could end up anywhere from 1" to 3". The rain probably tapers during the afternoon, but it's still not going to be a comfortable day. Look for a much cooler high of just 46 with wind chills in the 30s. By the way, the rain could end as some snow in the Poconos and perhaps the Lehigh Valley.
SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Finally, high pressure brings us bright sunshine just in time for the weekend. It's mostly sunny and chilly. The high is just 50, with trick or treat temperatures falling into the mid-40s. Remember to set your clocks back one-hour when you go to bed at night as daylight saving time ends.
SUNDAY: Some sun early gives way to afternoon clouds. It's milder with a more seasonable high of 60. We could see a few showers at night.
MONDAY: Morning clouds should give way to abundant sunshine during the afternoon. It's chilly again with a high of 50.
TUESDAY: This is a mostly sunny day, but still cool with a high of 53.
WDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 56.
