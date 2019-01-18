WEATHER

AccuWeather: Snow moves out, Bigger Storm This Weekend

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6:30am on January 18, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: The light snow ends early this morning. After about 8am we're dry and rather cloudy with a milder high of 41.

SATURDAY: Sunshine fades behind clouds. The high drops to 36. Then we watch for a major storm affecting much of the east coast Saturday night into Sunday. There has been a noticeable track shift southeastward over the last 24 hours.

Here are how things look now:
South Jersey and Delaware: Perhaps a little snow in the beginning, but it will not last long. This is a heavy rain event. Maybe some areas of flooding.
Philadelphia / I-95 corridor: Brief period of snow and ice, right over to heavy rain (1-2")
Northwest Suburbs: Brief period of snow (1-2"), brief period of ice, heavy rain

Lehigh Valley: Period of heavy snow in the beginning (3-5"), longer duration of ice, changeover to rain.
Poconos: 6-12" of snow, with freezing rain mixed in.
SUNDAY: Heavy rain in the morning could cause localized flooding. The rain likely changes over to brief snow as the storm moves out late morning. Then, all areas could see a flash freeze early in the afternoon as temperatures plunge. The high hits 26 in the morning, but temperatures likely drop below freezing by 1PM, then in to the single digits overnight.

MONDAY (Martin Luther King Day): Blustery and frigid with partly sunny skies and the chance of some snow showers. The high drops to 16, with wind chills at or below zero.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and still cold. The high hits 29.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of rain or snow at night. The high hits 48.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain. The high is 39.
--------------------
