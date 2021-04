AccuWeather: Spotty shower today, bright and beautiful Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with sun for most of the day. During the afternoon, a spotty sprinkle or shower is possible in a few spots, but most of this should be light and quick to pass. The high is a seasonable 66. Winds are light.TONIGHT: A lingering sprinkle or a brief passing shower is possible early this evening, but overall, we should see some quick drying. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low of 49.TUESDAY: This is a gorgeous April afternoon with sunshine, some patchy clouds and a well above-average high of 73. Make your plans for lunch outside, or perhaps some work in the garden!WEDNESDAY: Some early sun is possible, but clouds will quickly thicken. A few morning showers are possible before a cold front drives some steadier rain through the region during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible. An isolated severe storm can't be ruled out. The high slips to a more seasonable 66.THURSDAY: We see a blend of clouds and sun, but the big story weather-wise will the return of brisk and cooler conditions. Look for a high of just 54. It will likely feel like the 40s through most of the day.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies roar back and it's also milder during the afternoon with less wind. The high bumps up to a pleasant 65.SATURDAY: Our next rainmaker is delayed, which means that the first half of the weekend is now looking very nice. Look for sunshine, a few clouds and a pleasant high around 67. Temperatures will be falling into the low 60s and upper 50s during the Union's 8 p.m. home opener.SUNDAY: Clouds thicken during the morning and some showers are possible during the afternoon. It's a bit cooler with a high of 64.MONDAY: Some early showers are possible. Otherwise, look for mainly cloudy skies with a high of 66.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app