AccuWeather: Spring beauty tomorrow, warmer for the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies overnight, light winds and another chilly low of 48 in Philadelphia with some cooler suburbs dipping into the low 40s.
THURSDAY: This is a gorgeous May day with plenty of sunshine and only a few occasional clouds. Winds will be light and we'll enjoy a pleasant high of 70.
FRIDAY: We transition to more of a partly sunny sky cover. It's still mild with a high of 72. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the far northern and western suburbs.
SATURDAY: We'll begin the weekend with a blend of clouds and sun. There's also a chance for an afternoon shower, but these look pretty spotty (only about a 30% chance of seeing one of these). The high is slightly milder: 73.
SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies with another chance of an occasional scattered shower. The high hits 73 again.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with another spotty instability shower tossed in here and there. Our high rises to 75.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 74. A shower or two can't be ruled out, but this is a mainly dry day.
WEDNESDAY: It's another nice day. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 72.
