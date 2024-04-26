AMA Supercross returns to Philadelphia for the 1st time in more than 40 years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Supercross is returning to Philadelphia this weekend for the first time in more than 40 years.

Organizers of Monster Energy AMA Supercross transformed Lincoln Financial Field into a "dirt bike battle ground" after bringing in more than 26 million pounds of dirt to create a track in the South Philadelphia stadium.

Around 500 trucks have been bringing dirt into the Linc since Monday.

"It's about time we got some dirt in here again," said rider Tristan Lane. "It looks great! The track is going to be amazing."

Bikers will be competing on a massive dirt obstacle course for the Supercross Champion title.

Twenty-two athletes will be competing in the main event.

Riders say whether or not they make it that far, they plan on enjoying their time.

"Controlled chaos is what's to be expected," Lane said.

Riders and organizers say they hope fans bring the same excitement they do for Eagles games.

"I know Philly fans are crazy and I hope they bring the same energy," said Bill Heras, the director of operations for Supercross.

The athletes have been competing all around the country and round 15 of Supercross is in Philadelphia.

"It's pretty rad," said Logan Leitzel, from York County. "I've spent my whole life traveling all around the country racing dirt bikes so to be back home, it's pretty cool."

There's a quarter of a million dollars for the total prize purse that goes to the top racers.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the main event at 3 p.m.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster, starting at around $20.

For more information, visit the Linc website.