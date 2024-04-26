North Wildwood strengthens juvenile curfew laws ahead of summer season in New Jersey

Parents who knowingly allow a minor to break the curfew could be punished.
NORTH WILDWOOD, New JErsey (WPVI) -- North Wildwood in New Jersey is preparing to head off unruly teen gatherings during the summer season at the shore.
City leaders passed an ordinance that created a new curfew.
In the new ordinance, anyone under 18 years old cannot be out after 10 p.m. without a guardian. That includes being in a car.
This rule will begin in May and last through August. The curfew will then be pushed back until 11 p.m. in September.
Parents who knowingly allow a minor to break the curfew could be punished.
Wildwood, Ocean City and Sea Isle City already have similar curfews in place.