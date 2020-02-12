PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We started our morning with freezing fog in South Jersey where visibilities were poor and temperatures below freezing. We also have a few snow flurries well north of the city. The morning clouds will give way to some sun this afternoon and it's mild with a high of 49.
FRIDAY: We're in the warm sector to end our week and winds turn to the southwest ahead of the cold front. Clouds lower and thicken through the day, but it's still the warmest day of the week with a high of 50. Some showers arrive late Friday evening.
SATURDAY: After some morning showers, it turns mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 46.
SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a high of 45.
MONDAY: For MLK Day of Service it's mostly cloudy and just a touch cooler. High: 43.
TUESDAY: It's rather cloudy with some sunny breaks and a high of 42.
WEDNESDAY: For the first time in a while temps will be a touch below average. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 38.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Stays Mild And Mostly Cloudy
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More