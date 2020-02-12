weather

AccuWeather: Stays Mild And Mostly Cloudy

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We started our morning with freezing fog in South Jersey where visibilities were poor and temperatures below freezing. We also have a few snow flurries well north of the city. The morning clouds will give way to some sun this afternoon and it's mild with a high of 49.

FRIDAY: We're in the warm sector to end our week and winds turn to the southwest ahead of the cold front. Clouds lower and thicken through the day, but it's still the warmest day of the week with a high of 50. Some showers arrive late Friday evening.

SATURDAY: After some morning showers, it turns mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 46.

SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a high of 45.

MONDAY: For MLK Day of Service it's mostly cloudy and just a touch cooler. High: 43.

TUESDAY: It's rather cloudy with some sunny breaks and a high of 42.

WEDNESDAY: For the first time in a while temps will be a touch below average. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 38.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Montco community members take new measures amid Code Blue advisory
Christmas Eve storm causes flooding, power outages
White Christmas? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Recent Temple grad gunned down while walking his dog in Philly
NJ and Montco expand COVID vaccine rollouts 
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
No winner: Powerball grows to $640M , Mega Millions reaches $750M
Pedestrian struck on Route 73 in Maple Shade
Man, 22, killed in Wilmington double shooting
Show More
Gun sales surge in Pennsylvania
Police investigate Yeadon shooting
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
Voorhees mom growing marketing business while parenting in pandemic
Flyers beat Penguins in season opener
More TOP STORIES News