AccuWeather: Sun & Clouds, Comfy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 83.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. Lows 64-66.

SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): Mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

MONDAY: This is now looking like a downright hot and humid day with uncomfortable, sticky conditions all the way. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening and any storm that forms in this humid air mass could produce downpours and strong gusty winds. We have an AccuWeather Alert for the potential of severe storms. High 87.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High 80.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84.

