Protesters calling for Gaza ceasefire block streets in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters are marching through the streets of Center City Philadelphia.

The protest started in the area of Broad and Walnut streets, but protestors have since moved west toward Rittenhouse Square.

The intersection of Walnut and 18th streets was closed to traffic.

The group "Jewish Voice for Peace Philadelphia" organized the demonstration.

They're calling for the divestment from the Israeli government and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Philadelphia police are on the scene, directing traffic around the demonstration.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.