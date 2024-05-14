Investigators believe the shooting happened following an altercation near a corner store.

Police searching for 2 women after man shot, killed in Philadelphia

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two women accused of fatally shooting a man in the Point Breeze neighborhood Monday night.

It happened after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Federal streets.

Authorities say a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times by two women.

He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe the shooting happened following an altercation near a corner store.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the police.