AccuWeather: Sunny And Milder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY (ARRIVAL OF HANUKKAH): Mostly Sunny, milder. High 46.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold. Lows 28-32.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. High 51.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 49.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny, dry and mild. High 48.
THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. High 46.
FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a showers. High 48.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 47.
