Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny And Milder

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY (ARRIVAL OF HANUKKAH): Mostly Sunny, milder. High 46.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold. Lows 28-32.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. High 51.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 49.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny, dry and mild. High 48.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. High 46.
FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a showers. High 48.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 47.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews recover second victim in South Philadelphia explosion, collapse
Joseph Segel, Philly entrepreneur who founded QVC, dies
Meek Mill invites group of Philly kids to NYC shopping spree
Students show up at school dressed as KKK members
Shoppers pack Cherry Hill Mall on last Saturday before Christmas
Crime Fighters: Who killed Marques Riggins?
New Jersey yacht club gives special gift to family of boy fighting cancer
Show More
Principal: Brother of student killed in South Philly explosion
Arrest made in fatal Somerton hit-and-run
Eagles' Darren Sproles retiring after 2019 season
Wawa data breach: How you can protect yourself
Philadelphia Eagles Fan Cruise to set sail in 2021
More TOP STORIES News