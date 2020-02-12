PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine today. Humidity will drop during the afternoon. Our high is near 80.
TONIGHT: The stars will be out in full force and it's cool. The overnight low is 54.
TUESDAY: Cooler air marks the day with plenty of sunshine, but morning lows in the 50s and an afternoon high of just 72.
WEDNESDAY: It's sunny and pleasant with high pressure delivering another beautiful day. A southerly component to the wind nudges our high up to 76.
THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds as our high slides away to the east and a front draws closer from the west. The afternoon is warmer with a high of 79.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers at times. We're entering the time of year when the sun angle is low enough that all you have to do is add more clouds and a little rain to see our temperature dive. Look for a high of just 72.
SATURDAY: The cold front is gone to the east and behind it, the season's first true autumnal air mass sweeps into the region. Look for mostly sunny skies and a refreshingly cool high around 70 (meaning most of the afternoon will be in the 60s!).
SUNDAY: It's another day of sunshine, but even cooler with a high of just 68.
MONDAY: The fall-like pattern remains unbroken. Look for another mostly sunny day with another cool high around 68.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm This Afternoon, Cooler Air Coming
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News