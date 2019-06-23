Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny And Warm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says it will be warmer out there this afternoon, but still very comfortable with low humidity levels.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, but pleasant. High 84.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows 58-66.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning warmer and more humid with a spotty late day thunderstorm. High 85.

TUESDAY: Some sun, humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: A lingering morning shower is possible. Otherwise, turning less humid. High 89.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 91.

FRIDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High 91.

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 92.

