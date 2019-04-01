Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Start To April

Melissa Magee has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 31, 2019.

By and David Murphy
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine will be dominant today. A cold wind greets us early before dying down later in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures remain chilly, however, with a high of just 49.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, but it's cold with a low in Philadelphia of just 32 and some outlying suburbs dropping into the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A coastal low pressure system approaches from the south. Sun gives way to increasing clouds during the day and rain arrives at night, mainly to the east of Philadelphia. The high is a slightly milder 56.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds give way to increasing sun as our coastal low slides off to the northeast. The high improves to a milder 66.

THURSDAY: Most of the day will feature a good deal of sunshine with a few additional clouds building into the region late. Some rain is possible later at night. The high slips to 63.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers likely. Steadier rain is possible later in the day and at night. The high: a cooler 58.

SATURDAY: A lingering, spotty shower is possible early in the morning, but overall, this is an improving day with clouds giving way to sun and a nicer high of 65.

SUNDAY: High pressure builds into the region and we get a mostly sunny, gorgeous second half of the weekend with a high of 66.

MONDAY: It's mostly sunny and even warmer with a high around 69.
