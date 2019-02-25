AccuWeather: Sunshine, Dangerous Wind Gusts Today

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 6 p.m. today. Wind gusts will reach 50-60 mph at times.MONDAY: Grab your sunglasses and be very careful behind the wheel. We have mostly sunny skies with strong wind gusts that could put debris on roads and bring down a couple of trees and wires. The high is 41.TONIGHT: Winds will die down a bit overnight, but it will still be brisk and cold with a low of 26.TUESDAY: Look for another mostly sunny, breezy day, but winds will not be as strong as Monday. The high is near 40.WEDNESDAY: More clouds arrive and by later in the afternoon or in the evening, some flurries are possible. The high is 38.THURSDAY: It's still rather cloudy with some flurries in the morning. Our high improves to 45.FRIDAY: This looks like a relatively cloudy day again with some occasional rain or snow showers around and a chilly high of 42.SATURDAY: The clouds just won't quit! It's also wet at times, but at least it's milder. Look for mainly cloudy skies with periods of rain. The High: 55.SUNDAY: A front departs, sunshine returns, but so do colder temperatures. Look for a brisk afternoon with a high of just 37.MONDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sunshine. A bit of snow and rain is possible at times. The high: 35.--------------------