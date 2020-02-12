PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- THURSDAY: The remnants of tropical depression Bertha lift north into West Virginia. This pulls very humid air into our region. Dewpoints will rise to the upper 60s to near 70, with more clouds than sunshine and a few spotty showers. The high is 78.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, warm air and oppressive humidity. Any showers or thunderstorms that form as a cold front approaches at night, could bring more drenching downpours. The storm prediction center says we have an isolated chance to see severe weather in Philadelphia, with areas west of the city seeing a better chance for potentially damaging winds. The high creeps up to 85.
SATURDAY: It will be a damp start on Saturday morning with clouds and a few lingering showers. The day will transition to lower humidity and more sunshine. The high reaches 84.
SUNDAY: Drier air returns to the region, humidity is much lower and we get a nice, pleasant afternoon with a high of 74.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with a relatively cool for the first day of June. The high is just 70.
TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high is 75.
WEDNESDAY: We'll see increasing clouds, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high climbs to 77.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Tracking Gusty Thunderstorms
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More