AccuWeather: Warm And A Bit Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: After patchy fog and a few spotty showers south and east of the city, we'll see clouds give way to some sunshine this afternoon. It will feel slightly humid with a high of 75.

WEDNESDAY: More patchy fog can't be ruled out in the morning along with some spotty drizzle, but we're in for another pleasant afternoon. A front remains stalled to our north and this keeps us on the warm side of that feature with a continued southwesterly flow and an extension of unusually comfortable late-October weather. Look for a mix of sunshine, occasional clouds and another mild high of 76.

THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still very warm for October with a high of 76.

FRIDAY: More clouds build in and the high drops to 71.

SATURDAY: The front finally begins to slide to the southeast and our weather pattern chances. Look for a return to mostly cloudy skies with a high of 72. A couple spotty showers are possible as the front passes through.

SUNDAY: That passing front is gone to the south and partly sunny skies return, but it's a lot cooler with a high of just 61.

MONDAY: More clouds well up and we get a few showers entering the region. The high dips to 63.

