AccuWeather: Warm And Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 88.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows 65-70.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible late in the day. High 90. Autumn arrives at 3:50 am.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 78.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 86.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 82.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High 86.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News