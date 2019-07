AccuWeather: Warm, Not Humid Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We'll have sunshine mixing with occasional clouds today. It's warm, but not all that humid with a high of 88. It's a great day to get things accomplished, because starting on Tuesday, the humidity begins to rise.TONIGHT: Look for a moonlit, comfortable night with evening temperatures sliding out of the 80s into the 70s. The overnight low is 69 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the low 60s.TUESDAY: We'll have partly sunny skies with rising humidity and a hotter high of 92.WEDNESDAY: This is a hot and humid day with a high of 93. An afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm is possible.THURSDAY: We'll see variable cloudiness with high humidity and a high near 90. The remnants of Barry will be in the vicinity and some moisture related to that system could bring some occasional tropical downpours.FRIDAY: High heat and very uncomfortable humidity combine for the most difficult and potentially dangerous conditions of the season, so far. Look for sun and clouds, a high of 97 and a heat index value between 100 and 105. A Heat Advisory may be issued.SATURDAY: It's another day of potentially dangerous heat and humidity with another Heat Advisory possible. Look for blazing sunshine. The high is 96. The Heat Index is between 100 and 105.SUNDAY: It's still hot and humid, but not quite as oppressive. The high is 94. A thunderstorm is possible.MONDAY: We're still hot and humid with a high of 92. Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app