Weather

AccuWeather: Warm, Not Humid Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We'll have sunshine mixing with occasional clouds today. It's warm, but not all that humid with a high of 88. It's a great day to get things accomplished, because starting on Tuesday, the humidity begins to rise.

TONIGHT: Look for a moonlit, comfortable night with evening temperatures sliding out of the 80s into the 70s. The overnight low is 69 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the low 60s.

TUESDAY: We'll have partly sunny skies with rising humidity and a hotter high of 92.

WEDNESDAY: This is a hot and humid day with a high of 93. An afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm is possible.

THURSDAY: We'll see variable cloudiness with high humidity and a high near 90. The remnants of Barry will be in the vicinity and some moisture related to that system could bring some occasional tropical downpours.

FRIDAY: High heat and very uncomfortable humidity combine for the most difficult and potentially dangerous conditions of the season, so far. Look for sun and clouds, a high of 97 and a heat index value between 100 and 105. A Heat Advisory may be issued.

SATURDAY: It's another day of potentially dangerous heat and humidity with another Heat Advisory possible. Look for blazing sunshine. The high is 96. The Heat Index is between 100 and 105.

SUNDAY: It's still hot and humid, but not quite as oppressive. The high is 94. A thunderstorm is possible.

MONDAY: We're still hot and humid with a high of 92. Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man enters stranger's house, wakes woman for help after being shot, police say
1 dead, 1 wounded after double shooting in Kensington
Philadelphia community leaders hold forum after violent weekend
Woman caught in crossfire, shot twice
Bensalem woman accused of biting officers leg during DUI arrest
Large fire rips through home in Logan
7 tips for navigating Amazon Prime Day
Show More
Suspects wanted for stealing donation jar for CHOP
Police: Suspect wanted for inappropriately touching sleeping woman
Shooting leaves 2 women injured in West Philadelphia
Bernie Sanders to rally against Hahnemann closure
Family, friends gather to remember Philly TV pioneer Lew Klein
More TOP STORIES News