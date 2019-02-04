WEATHER

AccuWeather: Warm Start to the Week

Meteorologist Melissa Magee with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on February 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
After some early morning fog, we had a sunny afternoon with an April-like high of 60 degrees.

TONIGHT: After a clear evening, skies turn partly cloudy with some fog possible by morning. The low is 35 in Philadelphia. Any suburbs that get closer to freezing could see icy patches during the early morning hours on roads, sidewalks and driveways.

TUESDAY: This looks like another largely sunny day with a surge of even milder air on a light southerly breeze. The high zooms to 62. That's well off the record of 69, but still 20 degrees above average.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler air arrives and so do additional clouds. The high slips to 43. A period of rain is possible at night.

THURSDAY: It stays cloudy and damp with periods of rain during the day, but the high bounces back to a milder 53.

FRIDAY: Rain and drizzle are possible at times in the morning. We have mostly cloudy skies otherwise with another mild high of 61.

SATURDAY: Our rainmaker departs to the east and colder air returns behind it. Look for partly sunny skies and a brisk and colder high of just 36.

SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, chilly end to the weekend with a high of 38.

MONDAY: Look for increasing clouds with some rain possible across most of the region. In northwest suburbs, a bit of snow and ice is possible. The high is 42.
