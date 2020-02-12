PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clouds hold strong with on and off light showers. Patchy fog will form late. Lows in the 40s.
MONDAY: We're in for somewhat of a rebound in temperatures with a southerly wind kicking in which bumps our high to about 66. it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially in the morning. Not expecting much in the way of sunshine.
TUESDAY: Another day in the clouds! There is a chance for some brightening to the sky, but overall the clouds dominate. A late shower is possible. Winds are northwesterly so the high will slip a tad to 62.
WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day with a chance for a morning shower. High: 62.
THURSDAY: This is when a warm front arrives with some the of remnant moisture from Zeta. We are expecting a soaker with nearly an inch of rain. The high is just 61.
FRIDAY: More rain is likely as a new area of low pressure develops along the slow moving boundary. We could see an additional 1/2" to 1" of rain. If that is the case, we will need to watch for some low lying flooding after the soaker on Thursday. The high is much cooler and only 55.
SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Finally clouds give way to abundant sunshine and it looks like a dry for trick or treaters. But this is also a chilly day with an afternoon high of just 55. Temperatures in the evening will dip into the upper 40s. Remember to "fall back" when you got to bed Saturday night, as daylight saving time comes to an end.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Warmer, but limited sun next few days
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More