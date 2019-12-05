AccuWeather: Whipping Winds Are Back

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's brighter today, with partly sunny skies. But the winds out of the WNW will gust to 30mph, making it feel like it's just in the 30s this afternoon. High: 44.
FRIDAY: On Friday a clipper type system will pass by to our north dragging a cold front through our region. This is mainly moisture starved so only a spotty rain shower or snow shower with that system. Overall it's a mostly cloudy day, but temps do rebound near normal ahead of that cold front to 48.
SATURDAY: Behind that front, the weekend starts off very chilly with highs only in the upper 30s to near 40. We should have plenty of sunshine with just a few cirrus clouds around.
SUNDAY: It's a very cold start to the day with temperatures in the low 20s in the suburbs and mid 20s in the city. Sun gives way to clouds. It's not as harsh in the afternoon. The high ticks up to 47.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with rain likely for the Eagle's game. At least we'll have a milder high of 58.
TUESDAY: Waking up on Tuesday temperatures will still be in the low 50s. We'll have mostly cloudy skies with the chance of more rain. The high hits 60!
WEDNESDAY: Its turns brisk and much colder. It's bright with partly sunny skies, but a high of only 38 is around 10 degrees below average.
