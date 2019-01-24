AccuWeather: Wind chills are back!

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect this evening for the creeks and streams in some of our PA Counties. Mainly the Perkiomen and E. Branch of the Brandywine. Just watch for high water if traveling in Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery Counties.TONIGHT: Rain has exited and we are drying out after our 1" plus rainfall across most of the region. Many areas saw wind gusts of 35 to 45mph especially with the cold front that has now moved offshore. Temps that topped out near 60 earlier are already falling from the northwest to the southeast and will continue to do so through the night. Most surfaces will dry out before we dip below freezing, but any standing water will freeze overnight and will be an issue come the morning. By morning the temps will be in the 20s.FRIDAY: Skies will be partly sunny and it will be brisk and chilly with west winds of 12-20mph. Gusts of 30 to 35mph are possible at times. Our 37 will feel more like the 20s with the wind.SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Not a bad weekend coming up with cold lingering for Saturday with highs not far from freezing, but a rebound to the low to mid 40s on Sunday will make for a milder finish. Lots of clouds though both days, but little, if any, precipitation expected.MONDAY: In general, this is a day that features clouds breaking for some sun. The high is 38.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some afternoon rain which could mix with a bit of snow or sleet later at night. The afternoon high is 48, but temperatures plunge into the 30s and 20s at night.WEDNESDAY: We welcome back the Arctic air with a few flurries possible. The high: 24.THURSDAY: Sunshine mixes with patchy clouds. It's brutally cold with a high of just 19.--------------------