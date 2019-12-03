AccuWeather: Winds Diminish Tonight, Clouds Move In

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We saw plenty of sunshine today. But, the high only hit 43 degrees and wind chills were stuck in the 20s and 30s thanks to winds gusting as high as 40mph.

TONIGHT: Winds gradually diminish and clouds roll in. The low drops to a seasonable 34 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and sprinkle or flurry late in the day. The high is 45.

THURSDAY: Look for partial sunshine and a brisk and chilly breeze. Winds gust 30-35mph High: 46.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The high is a seasonable 48.

SATURDAY: We'll see some sunshine behind a departing frontal boundary, but it's brisk and colder with a high of just 39.

SUNDAY: Sun gives way to clouds. It's not as cold and harsh, especially during the afternoon. The high ticks up to 48.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some rain likely for the Eagle's game. At least we'll have a milder high of 56.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of more rain. The high hits 55, with much colder air to follow midweek.

