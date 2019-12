AccuWeather: Winds Diminish Tonight, Clouds Move In

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We saw plenty of sunshine today. But, the high only hit 43 degrees and wind chills were stuck in the 20s and 30s thanks to winds gusting as high as 40mph.TONIGHT: Winds gradually diminish and clouds roll in. The low drops to a seasonable 34 degrees.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and sprinkle or flurry late in the day. The high is 45.THURSDAY: Look for partial sunshine and a brisk and chilly breeze. Winds gust 30-35mph High: 46.FRIDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The high is a seasonable 48.SATURDAY: We'll see some sunshine behind a departing frontal boundary, but it's brisk and colder with a high of just 39.SUNDAY: Sun gives way to clouds. It's not as cold and harsh, especially during the afternoon. The high ticks up to 48.MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some rain likely for the Eagle's game. At least we'll have a milder high of 56.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of more rain. The high hits 55, with much colder air to follow midweek.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app