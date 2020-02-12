AccuWeather: Windy And Cold, Shower

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Increasing clouds this afternoon, windy and cold. A brief shower is possible for some. There could even be a few snow flakes mixed in. High 49. Wind chills in the 30's.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Still rather breezy. Lows 33-39.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Partly sunny and milder. Still windy (W 15-25 mph). High 62.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A couple of showers are possible during the afternoon. High 61.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 59.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, stays cool. High 63.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. A few showers are likely during the day. High 68.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78.
