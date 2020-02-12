AccuWeather: Windy and cold today; snow arriving Monday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Sunshine to start. Clouds bubbling up during the afternoon. It will be windy and cold with a high of 34. Wind chills in the teens and 20s. Gusts 30-40 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, blustery and cold. Lows 17-23. Wind chills in the teens.
SUNDAY: Increasing high clouds. Still rather windy and blustery. High 36. Wind chills in the 20s.
MONDAY: Cloudy and chilly. Light snow developing at night. High 40.
TUESDAY: By morning, snow will be mixing with sleet and rain with precipitation likely winding down later in the afternoon. High 38.
WEDNESDAY: A lingering snow shower of flurry is possible early. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny. High 39.
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and blustery. A few snow showers or a period of light snow is possible during the afternoon. Especially for areas south of the city. High 36.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 37.
