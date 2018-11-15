A cloudy morning gives way to the arrival of a wintry mix of sleet and snow which will eventually change over to steady rain from south to north during the day and into the evening.Slippery roads are possible prior to any change over to rain. After that, street flooding will become the issue. Areas far north could remain slippery well into the night and perhaps into early Friday morning.Temperatures will be in the low 30s in the morning and climbing to about 38 during the afternoon before rising into the 40s this evening. The rise will be slower in northern suburbs where slippery conditions will linger longer. It's also windy with gusts up to 35 mph or higher late today and tonight.WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: This is in effect through the day and into tonight across all counties in New Jersey and Delaware that touch the Delaware River, as well as all of Southeastern Pennsylvania. A mix of sleet and snow for a time in these areas will lead to slippery roads. The Advisory will likely expire through the afternoon from south to north with far northern areas like the Lehigh Valley potentially not being released from this until early Friday morning.ACCUMULATION: Little or none in South Jersey and Delaware. Coating to 1" of slushy accumulation along the I-95 corridor. Slushy 1"-3" inches in the northwest suburbs (northern Chester, Montgomery, upper Bucks and points to the northwest).TONIGHT: Rain is steady at times through the evening, before easing back a bit late tonight and overnight. Temperatures are in the 40s for a while before dipping back into the mid 30s.FRIDAY: Some slick spots are possible early in north and west areas. Rain ends early, but it remains mainly cloudy and breezy with an improved, but cool high of 46.SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. It's chilly with a high of 49. Bundle up a bit if you're headed to the Temple football game at the Linc.SUNDAY: Look for a brisk and cold second half of the weekend. We have some sunshine in play, but a high of just 45. It's dry but chilly for the Philadelphia Marathon. A passing shower is possible at night.MONDAY: A spotty morning shower is possible. Overall, this is looking like a rather cloudy, cool day with a high of just 47.TUESDAY: It remains bright and dry, but chilly with a high around 42.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It'll be cool, but dry for the big travel day before Thanksgiving. The high is 42.THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It looks like a dry but chilly morning for the 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade with morning lows in the low to mid 30s and a temperature around 40 at parade's end. Look for partly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 44. For now, winds don't look too bad, so hopefully, the giant balloons will be allowed to fly. We'll keep you posted.------