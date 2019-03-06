u.s. & world

Alabama tornadoes: Unnamed donors pledge to pay for 23 funerals after devastating storm

The coroner in Lee County said he'd gotten calls from two companies, neither of which have been identified, offering to cover the costs.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. -- After a devastating tornado killed nearly two dozen in Lee County, Alabama, this weekend, the families who lost loved ones are getting a little relief.

A local official says he's gotten offers for enough donations that he believes all 23 funerals will be paid for.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told WTVM that, thanks to two companies, the costs should be covered.

Harris said he "got a phone call from an individual that said, if the details get worked out, there's a very large corporation that will probably pay most if not all of the cost of every victim's funeral."

Harris continued that, right before Tuesday's interview, "I got another call from another company that will do the same thing. So, between the two, these expenses, which can be up into the thousands, will probably be covered by these two companies."

The Lee County sheriff's office called the news a "wonderful blessing."


Sunday's storm was the deadliest tornado in the U.S. in nearly six years. Among the dead are four children, as well as 10 members of the same family.

ABC News and the ABC Owned Stations contributed to this report.
