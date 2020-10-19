Weather

Alaska earthquake measuring 7.4 triggers tsunami warning

JUNEAU, Alaska -- A reported 7.4 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula on Monday prompted tsunami warnings for a vast swath of communities.

Public safety officials in King Cove sent out an alert urging residents in the coastal area to move inland to higher ground.

The tsunami warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center, following an earthquake off Sand Point, Alaska. The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said the tsunami warning was in effect for roughly 950 miles (1,529 kilometers), from 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Homer to Unimak Pass, about 80 miles (129 km) northeast of Unalaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula. The Alaska Earthquake Center said a magnitude 5.2 aftershock was reported 11 minutes later, centered roughly in the same area.

"It was a pretty good shaker here," said David Adams, co-manager of Marine View Bed and Breakfast in Sand Point. "We're doing OK." He said all guests were accounted for and "the structure itself is sound."

"You could see the water kind of shaking and shimmering during the quake," she said. "Our truck was swaying big time." He didn't take any photos or video: "It just kind of happened of all of a sudden."

Unalaska officials sent out a message saying the city is just outside the warning zone and they aren't ordering evacuations right now. Unalaska public safety officials earlier Monday had sent out a release saying they would be conducting tests of the community's tsunami warning sirens.

WATCH | Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones answers your questions
EMBED More News Videos

What is an earthquake swarm? If a big quake hits during the pandemic, will we be prepared? Dr. Lucy Jones is answering questions about earthquakes from ABC7 viewers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheralaskaearthquakeusgsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Our America: Living While Black
Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania, US: Experts
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
Man arrested, charged in fatal Cheltenham hit-and-run
Pennsylvania is ground zero for the election litigation in 2020
Santa sitting behind plexiglass shield at Philly area malls
Northeast native breaks fastest new production car world record
Show More
NJ's daily COVID-19 cases doubled in a month: Official
AccuWeather: Warm Stretch, Overnight Fog
Russian officers accused of Olympics and business hack attack
7 years after teen dies of cancer, his song hits No. 1 on iTunes
Chick-fil-A worker rescues child choking in drive-thru
More TOP STORIES News