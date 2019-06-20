Weather

Burlington County announces Declaration of Emergency due to flooding

SOUTHAMPTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A Declaration of Emergency has been announced for Burlington County, New Jersey due to the severe flooding.

According to the Office of Emergency Management, reports of flooding have come in from Pemberton Township, Pemberton Borough, Southampton Township, Lumberton Township, Medford Township, Mt. Laurel Township, Burlington City, and Mt. Holly.

Southampton Township OEM has evacuated approximately 60 homes. Southampton has opened a reception center for the affected residents.

Flooding strands drivers on I-295
Heavy downpours caused drivers to become stranded on highways, people and pets to be rescued from their homes, mass transit service to be shut down, and roofs to collapse throughout the Delaware and Lehigh valleys Thursday morning.


Drone 6 was over the scene as rescue efforts were being made in Vincentown.



Lumberton has set up a reception center for their residents. Call 211 for details on the reception center nearest you.

As of 9:34 a.m. Thursday, approximately 1,600 residents were without power in PSE&G territory.

Freeholder Director Pullion has contacted Governor Phil Murphy requesting that a state of emergency be declared for Burlington County.

"More severe weather is expected in the late afternoon today, so residents are encouraged to keep safety in mind while traveling. Residents are asked to please avoid driving on water-covered roadways, as water levels can be deceptively deep. Water vehicle rescues are dangerous and can be avoided with vigilance," the Burlington County OEM said.

Residents should also be advised that the next high tide will be at 5:49 p.m. on the Delaware River and at 7:46 p.m. on the Rancocas Creek.

Traffic resumes on I-295 after major flooding. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2019.

