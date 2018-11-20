WEATHER

California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia

California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia.

Cecily Tynan
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Did you notice a haze in the air on Monday?

If it looked a bit like smoke high in the sky your eyes weren't deceiving you.

Particles from the California wildfire smoke have billowed out some 3,000 miles east following the jet stream.

This is smoke about a mile up in the atmosphere that creates gray haze high in the sky and can produce spectacular sunsets.

This smoke is so high in the sky it, fortunately, doesn't cause any health problems.

If the particles were forced to the surface, they could cause respiratory problems for people with heart and lung and issues.

