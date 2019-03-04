Weather

Commuters frustrated by SEPTA's snow schedule change

EMBED <>More Videos

Commuters frustrated by SEPTA's snow schedule change. Katie Katro reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 4, 2019.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- With most of the snow that started on Sunday was out of here by the Monday morning commute, the roads weren't a problem for the majority of drivers.

But it was a different story for those who rely on SEPTA's rail system.

At Suburban Station there have been more people waiting to take a train than SEPTA expected because more people decided to brave the commute.

So while SEPTA was running on a modified Saturday schedule on Monday, many riders were frustrated while waiting to catch a train.

Some riders Action News spoke with decided to take an Uber or drive themselves in to work.

"I ended up driving in, and it took me faster to drive in than when my train would have arrived," said Kelly Mcamulty, who drove in from Bensalem to Center City.

With the anticipated snow fall totals, SEPTA said they made the call at around 5 p.m. Sunday to go on a modified schedule.

"If the snow totals had borne themselves out, we wouldn't have had as many travelers as we had this morning, and unfortunately once we commit to the schedule we have to keep going with it," said Scott Sauer, the assistant general manager of operations with SEPTA.

There are a few signs around the stations letting people know that SEPTAs's running on a modified schedule and SEPTA said they are looking into ways to better communicate modifications when they are made.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercenter city philadelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Community mourns 2 teens killed in Bucks Co. crash
Girl, 6, hit and killed by car driven by bar patron
Police: Wrong-way driver crashes into vehicles on I-95
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
AccuWeather: Sunshine Returns
Police-involved shooting under investigation in New Hope
2 arrested, 48 bricks of heroin seized in Toms River
Show More
1 injured after two-car crash in Tacony
Lehigh Valley Hit With Hefty Snow Totals
Woman charged with murder of prominent Berks Co. jeweler
Police: Man 'brutally executed' under bridge in Kensington
Feds charge suspect after woman's body found in trunk of car
More TOP STORIES News