Crews in Bucks County getting ready for a wintry mix

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- PennDOT crews in Bucks County are preparing to start clearing the roadways once the wintry mix starts to come down on Monday night.
Crews have already brined the roads and now they're preparing to salt them once the weather starts.
While the AccuWeather team doesn't expect a lot of snow to accumulate they do expect some icy spots in parts of the region overnight.
If you do have to go to work or be on the roads, AAA recommends taking it slow, keeping your distance from other cars on the roadways and crews salting the streets.
"Any precipitation that you see on the road, it may look like a puddle, it may look like a sheen on the road, it may not look like anything much at all, however motorists should err on the side of caution and slow down," said Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
It's especially important to watch out for black ice, which is why AAA is urging drivers to fill up their gas tanks in case there are accidents.
"It only takes one crash unfortunately to back up a road for minutes or even hours, so AAA always urges motorists to pack a vehicle emergency kit," said Tidwell.
