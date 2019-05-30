Drivers stranded as flash flooding hits Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters came to the rescue of at least one driver stranded in flooded waters in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia.It happened Thursday evening around 6 p.m. at Ford and Chamonix roads on the heels of today's torrential downpour.Action News was there as crews navigated around stranded vehicles to rescue one driver.A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. for Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.