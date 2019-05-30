PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters came to the rescue of at least one driver stranded in flooded waters in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia.
It happened Thursday evening around 6 p.m. at Ford and Chamonix roads on the heels of today's torrential downpour.
Action News was there as crews navigated around stranded vehicles to rescue one driver.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. for Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.
Drivers stranded as flash flooding hits Philadelphia
