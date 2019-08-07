Drivers stranded, trees topple during severe weather in Delaware Valley

In Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, Samantha Drach captured a massive tree toppling in her yard.
In Delaware County, we're told firefighters rescued a driver in Broomall during this afternoon's downpours.
*** SHARE VIDEOS OF STORM DAMAGE WITH US HERE ***
Video shows the vehicle submerged up to its roof with floodwaters quickly creeping up front yards.
#Waterlogged - Blue Route (476) NB mostly blocked near exit 9 - Broomall. Traffic barely squeezing by in 1 lane. Also have flooding on 76 EB by Belmont in the right lane. Wait a bit to head out, if you can. #6abcTraffic @6abc pic.twitter.com/XFLZTXGFt8— Matt Pellman (@MattPellman) August 7, 2019
No injuries have been reported.
A severe thunderstorm water and flash flood watch are in effect for parts of the region tonight.
Some of the storms may dump rain at a rate of two inches an hour, or even more.
