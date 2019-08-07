Drivers stranded, trees topple during severe weather in Delaware Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5450834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver stranded in Pennsylvania during severe weather on August 7, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Severe weather has brought down trees and flooded roadways prompting water rescues across in the region.In Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, Samantha Drach captured a massive tree toppling in her yard.In Delaware County, we're told firefighters rescued a driver in Broomall during this afternoon's downpours.Video shows the vehicle submerged up to its roof with floodwaters quickly creeping up front yards.No injuries have been reported.A severe thunderstorm water and flash flood watch are in effect for parts of the region tonight.Some of the storms may dump rain at a rate of two inches an hour, or even more.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow the latest.