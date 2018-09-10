FLASH FLOODING

Flash flooding overtakes streets in South Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Flash flooding overtakes streets at Jersey Shore. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on September 10, 2018.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
Rain continues to fall after flooded roadways caused issues around the Jersey Shore area overnight.

At one point, the flood waters were so high that the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township had been blocked off for a few hours. All lanes have since been reopened.

Firefighters were also sent out to rescue those staying at the Travel Inn Motel on the 7000 block of the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.

"I was laying in the bed, and all of a sudden all this water came rushing through and I had to get everything off the floor. I was hoping the water was going to start to recede, but eventually it got up so high that the mattress started to float. That's when the fire department came and got us out," said Lorne Weaver, who was staying at the motel.

The Action Cam was on Baltic Avenue in Atlantic City Sunday night where some of the same kind of flash flooding could be seen. Flood waters there were so high they rose above car tires.

Rescue crews are reminding drivers to not drive through heavy flood waters.
EMBED More News Videos

Flooding causes problems in Atlantic City: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., September 9, 2018



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathernew jersey newsflash floodingfloodingweatherAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLASH FLOODING
Forces of nature: How Kilauea, Hurricane Lane changed Hawaii
Boy swept into sewer rescued after poking finger out of manhole
Gov. Wolf tours Delco areas impacted by flooding
Gov. Murphy issues state of emergency in Ocean County, N.J.
More flash flooding
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp, Lingering Flooding Today
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
Florence becomes a hurricane, takes aim at US Southeast
Cecily Tynan visits with the Asian birds at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp, Lingering Flooding Today
Florence becomes a hurricane, takes aim at US Southeast
8-year-old girl missing from Logan neighborhood
Driver crashes into Wendy's building in Bustleton
NAACP says SEPTA allegedly creating 'toxic environment' for employees
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
Dallas officer arrested on manslaughter warrant
Les Moonves departs CBS as new sexual misconduct allegations emerge
Show More
New Castle high school football game ends with a disturbance
House partially collapses in city's Mantua section
2 hospitalized after car hits utility pole in Monroe Township
Police: Man accidentally shot self while fleeing officers in Delco
Upper Perk H.S. closed next week due to mold, moisture
More News