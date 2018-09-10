Flash flooding overtakes streets in South Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4197366" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flooding causes problems in Atlantic City: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., September 9, 2018

Rain continues to fall after flooded roadways caused issues around the Jersey Shore area overnight.At one point, the flood waters were so high that the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township had been blocked off for a few hours. All lanes have since been reopened.Firefighters were also sent out to rescue those staying at the Travel Inn Motel on the 7000 block of the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township."I was laying in the bed, and all of a sudden all this water came rushing through and I had to get everything off the floor. I was hoping the water was going to start to recede, but eventually it got up so high that the mattress started to float. That's when the fire department came and got us out," said Lorne Weaver, who was staying at the motel.The Action Cam was on Baltic Avenue in Atlantic City Sunday night where some of the same kind of flash flooding could be seen. Flood waters there were so high they rose above car tires.Rescue crews are reminding drivers to not drive through heavy flood waters.------