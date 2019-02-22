MIT engineer's remote-controlled snow blower resembles Gritty

Dane Kouttron, an engineer at MIT, has made a remote-controlled snow blower.
He says it took him three months to build, and it is purely electrical - there's no engine. It can run by itself using GPS.
Kouttron says he doesn't have current plans to pitch the snow blower commercially.
His invention is getting a lot of attention, though, especially for its giant, googly eyes.
We think it looks a lot like another new 'creation' that also got a lot of attention: Gritty.
Let's not forget, too, that the Philadelphia Flyers mascot loves snow.
I LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/s9xaYypjzj— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) November 15, 2018
He loveeeees it.
LOVEEEEEEE IT pic.twitter.com/V4JcrBiy3G— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) November 15, 2018
