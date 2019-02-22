U.S. & WORLD

MIT engineer's remote-controlled snow blower resembles Gritty

EMBED </>More Videos

Remote-controlled snow blower has striking resemblance to Gritty. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 22, 2019.

The next time you have to head out into the cold to shovel snow, you may be thinking about this man's invention.

Dane Kouttron, an engineer at MIT, has made a remote-controlled snow blower.

He says it took him three months to build, and it is purely electrical - there's no engine. It can run by itself using GPS.

Kouttron says he doesn't have current plans to pitch the snow blower commercially.

His invention is getting a lot of attention, though, especially for its giant, googly eyes.

We think it looks a lot like another new 'creation' that also got a lot of attention: Gritty.

Let's not forget, too, that the Philadelphia Flyers mascot loves snow.


He loveeeees it.


-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldweatherAction News SportsgrittysnowPhiladelphia Flyers
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' action at start of sex abuse summit
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
More u.s. & world
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Cooler Today, Rain For Part of the Weekend
PennDOT lifts some restrictions after snow storm
Snow turns to sleet and freezing rain in Quakertown
SEPTA Regional Rail to operate on Early Exit schedule
More Weather
Top Stories
Wawa employees bitten, maced in Mayfair
Teen killed, 25 bullets fired in Kensington shooting
Alleged drunk driver goes out of control and onto N.J. sidewalk
"Sign Harper!" Workers at broken water main send Phillies message
Residents and police meet to address gun violence in SW Philly
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
New hope for depression: FDA to soon approve ketamine nasal spray
Family, friends remember Montco man killed by alleged drunk driver
Show More
UDel student wows crowd at Michael Buble concert
AccuWeather: Cooler Today, Rain For Part of the Weekend
Armed men rob 7-Eleven in Crescentville
Police: Video shows gunman inside corner store
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' action at start of sex abuse summit
More News