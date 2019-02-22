MIT engineer's remote-controlled snow blower resembles Gritty

The next time you have to head out into the cold to shovel snow, you may be thinking about this man's invention.Dane Kouttron, an engineer at MIT, has made a remote-controlled snow blower.He says it took him three months to build, and it is purely electrical - there's no engine. It can run by itself using GPS.Kouttron says he doesn't have current plans to pitch the snow blower commercially.His invention is getting a lot of attention, though, especially for its giant, googly eyes.We think it looks a lot like another new 'creation' that also got a lot of attention: Gritty.Let's not forget, too, that the Philadelphia Flyers mascot loves snow.He loveeeees it.-----