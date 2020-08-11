u.s. & world

Park-goers capture striking lightning footage at Walt Disney World: WATCH

ORLANDO -- Park-goers at Walt Disney World captured striking footage of lightning at the Florida theme park on Monday evening.

Austin Coppock, who posted video of the lightning to social media, said he saw the lightning near the Millennium Falcon and marketplace in Galaxy's Edge, the Star Wars-themed area within Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Coppock told ABC News that his 10-second clip of the lightning cut off because the "boom of the thunder shook the ground and I let go of [the record button]."

There were no immediate reports of damage to the park from the lightning. Such conditions are not uncommon over the summer in Florida.

MORE: Lightning strikes frighteningly close to Oklahoma state trooper
A state trooper in Oklahoma had a close encounter with lightning that struck just feet away while helping a motorist on the side of Turner Turnpike.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
